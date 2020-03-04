artnet AG: Spring 2020 Artnet Intelligence Report

The newly published art market report hones in on how A.I. will disrupt the art world.

BERLIN, GERMANY / NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2020 / Artnet News has published the latest edition of the Artnet Intelligence Report, a bi-annual magazine that makes art market analytics more accessible and relevant than ever before. This issue's cover story tackles the wide-ranging implications artificial intelligence will have on the art industry.

"Will A.I. Remake the Art Business?" by Art Business Editor Tim Schneider delves into technologies currently in development that promise to bring machine learning, cost-savings, and new efficiency to the art trade-and disrupt it in the process.

With in-depth reporting supplemented by punchy graphics, Schneider analyzes seven new A.I.-based technologies that have the potential to revolutionize art business, including:



- Artwork-recognition software that could bring about the long-heralded "Shazam for art"



- Collector-matching engines that target demographic similarities between art buyers to predict their next purchase



- Fraud-detection technology that could detect otherwise-invisible defects and revolutionize art authentication



- Algorithms for valuation forecasting, predicting how the value of a particular artwork will change over time-the art market's Holy Grail

The full report, co-edited by Artnet News Executive Editor Julia Halperin and Editor-in-Chief Andrew Goldstein, provides an engaging overview of pressing topics in the art world. Other features include Eileen Kinsella on the epic scam of contemporary art dealer Inigo Philbrick, Vivienne Chow on the Asian art market beyond Hong Kong, Nate Freeman on the bankerization of the art world, and Julia Halperin's deep data dive of auction results.

The report was again compiled in close partnership with the Artnet Price Database team. The leading tool for art professionals to study the market and determine the value of art, the Price Database contains the most comprehensive archive of auction information in the world.

With full access to this unparalleled resource, the Intelligence Report offers unique and actionable insights into the current state of the art world.

Find the full report and download a copy on https://www.artnet.com/artnet-intelligence-report/

For press inquiries, please contact press@artnet.com

About Artnet

Artnet is the leading resource for buying, selling, and researching art online. Founded in 1989, Artnet's suite of industry-leading products has revolutionized the way people collect art today. The Price Database contains more than 13 million auction results from 1,800 auction houses dating back to 1985, providing an unparalleled level of transparency to the art market. The Gallery Network platform connects leading galleries with collectors from around the world, offering the most comprehensive overview of artworks for sale. Artnet Auctions was the first dedicated online marketplace for fine art, providing a seamless and efficient collecting experience for both buyers and sellers. Artnet News covers the events, trends, and people shaping the global art market with up-to-the-minute analysis and expert commentary.

Artnet AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the segment with the highest transparency standards.

ISIN: DE000A1K0375

LEI: 391200SHGPEDTRIC0X31

End of Media Release

SOURCE: artnet AG

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/578984/artnet-AG-Spring-2020-Artnet-Intelligence-Report