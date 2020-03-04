JSC VTB Bank (VTBR) JSC VTB Bank: VTB Supervisory Council to convene the 2020 Annual General Meeting of shareholders 04-March-2020 / 08:54 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. VTB Supervisory Council to convene the 2020 Annual General Meeting of shareholders VTB Supervisory Council has announced that the Annual General Meeting of shareholders will be held on 3 June 2020. The list of shareholders who have access to the Annual General Meeting will be compiled based on the Register of the Bank's shareholders as of 11 May 2020. On 3 June 2020 the registration of participants will commence at 12:00 noon, the meeting will open at 14:00. The meeting announcement, agenda and other relevant information will be published on VTB's website in due course. The meeting will take place at Oktyabrsky Concert Hall at 6 Ligovsky Prospekt, St Petersburg, Russia. ISIN: US46630Q2021 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: VTBR LEI Code: LEI: 253400V1H6ART1U Sequence No.: 50352 EQS News ID: 989291 End of Announcement EQS News Service

