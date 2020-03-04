GODIVA Announces The Lady GODIVA Initiative, Honoring Its Namesake

Ahead of International Women's Day, GODIVA launches charitable initiative to further its commitment to empowering women around the world

NEW YORK, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GODIVA, the global leader in premium chocolate, announced today the launch of The Lady GODIVA Initiative, a purpose-driven program designed to support charitable organizations that empower women around the world.

Launching just before International Women's Day, The Lady GODIVA Initiative pays tribute to one of the most empowered women in history, Lady GODIVA, by asking its chocolatiers to nominate their favorite charitable organizations that embody the spirit of this heroine. Through this organic strategy, GODIVA plans to identify organizations that are in the greatest need of corporate support.

Nearly 1,000 years ago, Lady GODIVA showed the world what it meant to be brave when she protested the unfair taxation of her citizens by riding through the streets of Coventry, England naked on horseback. In that powerful act, she stood up for what she believed in, and gave a voice to the voiceless. Her legacy is grounded in strength, boldness, and doing what's right for her community. Lady GODIVA is more than the inspiration behind the iconic brand's name and more than its delicious chocolate; she is the embodiment of using a position of power to do good.

From the nominated nonprofits, GODIVA will select five organizations, one in the US, Canada, Belgium, England, and China, that will each receive a $25,000 grant to continue their inspirational work to empower women.

"At GODIVA, we aim to bring the spirit and values of Lady GODIVA to life through our company culture and the way we do business every single day," said Annie Young-Scrivner, CEO, GODIVA. "This International Women's Day, we are honored to launch The Lady Godiva Initiative to recognize and reward charitable organizations across the globe that are changing women's lives for the better and making the world a more wonderful place."

Consumers are encouraged to share their own stories about women who have inspired and empowered them, using the hashtag MyLadyGodiva on social media. If they visit a GODIVA boutique or café and show the chocolatiers their posts, consumers will receive a special gift.

For more information on The Lady GODIVA Initiative, please visit the GODIVA Cares section of GODIVA.com.

About GODIVA Chocolatier

GODIVA Chocolatier is the global leader in premium, artisanal chocolate. The company was founded in Brussels in 1926 by Belgian Chocolatier, Pierre Draps. Nearly a century later, every piece of GODIVA is still bursting with quality, Belgian craftsmanship, and the world's finest ingredients.

GODIVA has distribution in more than 100 countries across the globe. Customers can experience GODIVA at the iconic brand's chocolate boutiques, GODIVA Cafes, GODIVA.com, and at many fine retailers.

GODIVA is committed to innovative and delicious food and beverage products that exceed consumer expectations and create wonderful moments. From its famous truffles and shell-moulded chocolate pieces to its European-style biscuits, individually wrapped chocolates, Croiffles , gourmet coffees and teas, hot cocoa, soft serve and other indulgences, GODIVA is dedicated to bringing the ultimate chocolate experience to the world.

As a socially responsible business, GODIVA has global practices and programs designed to provide meaningful support to cocoa farmers, safeguard our environment, and empower the communities where we live and work. To learn more about these powerful initiatives, visit GODIVA Cares.

Contacts:

Tara McTeague

Head of Global Corporate Communications

Tara.McTeague@GODIVA.com

212-984-6441

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1098745/Godiva_Annie_Lady_Godiva_IWD.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1097238/LadyGodivaInitiative_Logo.jpg