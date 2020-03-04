

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK), a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Japan, said it is initiating the development of a potential anti-SARS-CoV-2 polyclonal H-IG, which Takeda is referring to as TAK-888. SARS-CoV-2 is the virus that causes COVID-19. The company is currently in talks with multiple national health and regulatory agencies and health care partners in the US, Asia, and Europe to expeditiously move the research into TAK-888 forward.



Also, Takeda is exploring whether select marketed therapies and molecules in its drug library could be viable candidates for the effective treatment of COVID-19.



Separately, Takeda Pharma announced the completion of its previously-announced sale of a portfolio of select products to STADA for a total value of $660 million. Approximately 450 employees have transitioned, as part of the deal.



