

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.45 am ET Wednesday, IHS Markit releases Italy's PMI data. Final PMI figures are due from France and Germany at 3.50 and 3.55 am ET, respectively. At 4.00 am ET, IHS Markit is slated to issue Eurozone final composite PMI data.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro fell against the franc, it rose against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 1.1182 against the greenback, 120.06 against the yen, 1.0673 against the franc and 0.8740 against the pound as of 3:40 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX