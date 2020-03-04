It is not clear whether panels will line the Rijksweg 59 highway or be sited next to a stretch of it. UK oil giant Shell is planning the installation as part of a renewables cluster to also feature wind power.Anglo-Dutch oil giant Shell is planning to install 48 MW of solar generation capacity near Rijksweg 59, a Dutch highway spanning the provinces of Zeeland, South Holland and North Brabant. It is not clear whether the solar capacity will line the roadway in a similar manner to the 40km of roadside and central reservation panels national water management agency the Rijkswaterstaat is installing ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...