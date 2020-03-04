

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's retail sales declined at a softer pace in January, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Tuesday.



Retail sales fell 1.0 percent year-on-year in January, following a 2.5 percent decrease in December. Sales declined for the ninth consecutive month.



Sales of cultural and recreation goods decreased by 4.4 percent annually in January.



Sales of food, beverages and tobacco fell 1.4 percent and those of non-specialized stores and automotive fuels declined by 1.2 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales rose 1.2 percent in January.



