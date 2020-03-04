Service Management Group (SMG), a global customer, patient and employee experience management partner to more than 500 brands, has announced a new customer experience management programme with McArthurGlen Designer Outlets. Europe's leader in designer outlet shopping chose SMG for its differentiated approach and focus on driving business outcomes.

Operating 25 locations across 10 countries, McArthurGlen is an owner, developer and manager of designer outlets in Europe. With a single-minded focus on its customers, McArthurGlen operates destination shopping centres with contemporary dining and entertainment offerings that attract more than 90 million local and international visitors annually.

"With the world's most sought-after luxury, designer and premium brands at our shopping centres, we understand the importance of delivering an extraordinary shopping experience," said Matt Burke, McArthurGlen Designer Outlets Head of Insight. "Our partnership with SMG is helping us improve feedback collection, better understand customer priorities and uncover actionable insights that facilitate improvements across our organisation."

McArthurGlen is using SMG's customer experience management platform to capture and analyse real-time guest feedback from a diverse customer base that spans 10 countries. The organisation is using location-level feedback to identify key satisfaction drivers specific to each shopping centre and shape strategic action plans aimed at improving the guest experience. With feedback data delivered to the smg360 reporting platform, McArthurGlen has a holistic view of the customer experience, including key customer satisfaction metrics and trends. In addition, smg360 provides location-level insights like areas for focus and text analytics on unstructured feedback.

"Our dual focus on technology and professional services continues to resonate with brands that understand customer experience management is about more than a technology platform," said Jeremy Michael, SMG Managing Director. "With expertise in customer experience and a strong retail client base, we're well-positioned to help McArthurGlen advance its voice of the customer programme and elevate the guest experience."

About McArthurGlen Group

McArthurGlen Group, Europe's leading owner, developer and manager of designer outlets, was founded in Europe by the Kaempfer Partners in 1993. The pioneer of designer outlet retailing in Europe, McArthurGlen has since developed 675,000 square metres of retail space. The company currently manages 25 designer outlets in ten countries: Austria, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and the UK delivering total portfolio revenues of over 4.5 billion euros a year.

The centres are home to the most sought-after luxury and premium brands and offer over 90 million fashion-loving customers year-round savings in vibrant, high-quality shopping environments.

In 2013, McArthurGlen became a joint venture between the Kaempfer Partners and Simon Property Group Co. (NYSE SPG), a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations. As part of its on-going expansion, McArthurGlen is under way or in planning with three new designer outlets: West Midlands (the UK), Paris-Giverny (France) and Remscheid (near the German cities of Cologne and Düsseldorf).

About Service Management Group

SMG inspires experiences that improve people's lives. We are a catalyst for change, providing actionable customer, patient, and employee insights that boost loyalty and drive business outcomes. Our unique model puts a dual focus on platform technology and professional services-making it easier to collect, analyse, and share feedback and behavioural data across the enterprise. To learn more about our customer experience management, employee experience, and brand research solutions, visit www.smg.com.

