Ceramic Tiles Market Size to Reach USD 82.83 Billion by 2026; Increasing Renovation and Reconstruction Activities to Boost the Ceramic Tiles Industry, Says Fortune Business Insights

PUNE, India, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceramic Tiles Market Overview: The global Ceramic Tiles Market size is projected to reach USD 82.83 billion by 2026, attributable to the rise in construction activities worldwide. Ceramic tiles offer functions such as scratch-resistance, slip-resistance, cracking-resistance, and are appealing aesthetically. Fortune Business insights provide a comprehensive overview of the market in their recently published report titled "Ceramic Tiles Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Application Area (Floor, Walls, Others), By End-Use (Residential, Non-Residential), and Geography Forecast till 2026."As per this report, the market size was USD 57.26 billion in 2018 and will rise at a CAGR of 4.7% between 2019 to 2026.

What is the Scope of the Report?

The report discusses the ceramic tiles industry in detail, primarily focusing on key industry developments, major growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. It also throws light on key players operating in the market and discusses the strategies adopted by these players for gaining momentum in the market. Furthermore, the report provides a detailed table of segmentation based on factors such as application, end-use, and geographies and mentions the names of the leading segments and their future growth prospects. Current Ceramic Tiles Market trends are also presented in the report. For more information, one may log on to the company website.

Key Drivers

Government-supported Initiatives to Improve Existing Infrastructure will Bode Well for Market

Increasing construction and renovation activities worldwide is a significant factor propelling the Ceramic Tiles Market growth. This, coupled with the rise in government initiatives to improve public recreational spaces such as hospitals, schools, and public transport, are likely to aid in the expansion of the market. Moreover, the rise in disposable incomes of people, coupled with the rapid industrialization and modernization, propelled people to renovate and reconstruct existing homes and commercial spaces. Furthermore, the advent and rising popularity of customizable and digitally printed ceramic tiles and the currently trending phase of interior decorations will further help the market generate high revenue in the forthcoming years.

Regional Segmentation:

Asia Pacific to Emerge Dominant Owing to Rapid Construction and Renovation Activities

Geographically, Asia Pacific emerged as the largest Ceramic Tiles Market shareholder on account of the presence of the largest consumer and manufacturer in the region. Additionally, the rapidly evolving construction industry is also making a considerable contribution to the market in terms of the increasing trend for construction and renovation activities in the region.

On the other side, the market in North America will witness significant growth in the forecast period owing to the rising trend of customization and personalization for households and commercial spaces in the developed nations of the region. In 2018, this region earned USD 4.00 billion. Furthermore, the increasing demand for energy-efficient and green buildings for utilization as government and business offices are likely to add impetus to the market in the coming years.

List of Leading Ceramic Tiles Market Manufacturers include;

Kajaria Ceramics Limited

Ceramic Industries Group

Cerâmica Carmelo Fior

White Horse Ceramic

MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC.

STN Cerámica

Dynasty Ceramic Public Company Limited

LASSELSBERGER Group

Grupo Celima Trebol

SCG CERAMICS

Elizabeth Group

PAMESA CERÁMICA SL

Grupo Cedasa

Kale Group

RAK CERAMICS

PT Arwana Citramulia Tbk

Vitromex USA , Inc.

, Inc. Cersanit Group

Grupo Lamosa

Somany Ceramics

Others

Competitive Landscape:

Players to Focus on Maintaining a Diverse Product Portfolio

The market for ceramic tiles is highly fragmented in nature due to the presence of many players. Major companies operating in the market are focusing on the launch of innovative products differing in style, design, size, and every aspect from the others. Therefore, vendors are making massive investments for the same to stand out in the competition and attract substantial Ceramic Tiles Market revenues in the forecast period. Apart from this, companies are also trying to expand their geographical presence and are thus taking initiatives for the same.

Detailed Table of Content:

1.Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

2.Executive Summary

3.Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4.Key Insights

4.1. Key Emerging Trends - For Major Countries

4.2. Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc.

4.3. Latest Technological Advancement

4.4. Insights on Regulatory Scenario

4.5. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.Global Ceramic Tiles Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Application Area

5.2.1. Floor

5.2.2. Walls

5.2.3. Others

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By End-Use

5.3.1. Residential

5.3.2. Non-Residential

5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Region

5.4.1.North America

5.4.2.Europe

5.4.3.Asia pacific

5.4.4.South America

5.4.5.Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued…!

Key Industry Developments of Ceramic Tiles Market Include;

February 2020 - One of the biggest tile showrooms was inaugurated in Hyderabad by Kajaria Ceramics Limited. The major objective behind this launch was to improve the distribution channel of the company all over India.

October 2019 - A new set of seven tile varieties were launched by Mohawk Industries Inc. under the name of Daltile. Each of these tiles differed in size, shape, design, style, and color, and this innovation in tile production is likely to create a diverse portfolio for the company.

