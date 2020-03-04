C-RAN Market Size Worth $43.35 Billion by 2027 | CAGR: 22.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global C-RAN market size is expected to reach USD 43.35 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 22.7% over the forecast period, according to a study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. Rapid technological advancements in optical and wireless communication systems is expected to drive the growth. Furthermore, multiple benefits such as reduced energy consumption, simplification of network management and operation, the lower total cost of ownership, enhance the efficiency of the spectrum, pooling of resources, and reuse of infrastructure have led to the cloud radio access network market witnessing an increased demand.

Key suggestions from the report:

Centralized RAN segment is expected to dominate the market and is expected to reach USD 38.17 billion by 2027, owing to technological advancements offered for optical, wireless, and IT communication systems

Based on component, the infrastructure segment acquired the dominant market share of 51.30% in 2019 and is anticipated to continue leading over the forecast period, owing to rapid adoption of radio technology and architecture to meet 5G requirement

LTE and 5G segment held the largest share of the C-RAN market 94.11% in 2019 and is estimated to witness growth over the forecast period, as a result of the operators seeking for better alternative techniques and architecture, which can help reduce energy cost, provide better coverage, agile network traffic management as well as time-high-throughput

Based on deployment, the outdoor segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 35.30 billion by 2027. The major deployment of C-RAN architecture by the mobile operator at the outdoor environment provides better coverage in areas, such as urban market, stadiums, and others

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest regional market over the forecast period, owing to the factors such as growing deployment of C-RAN architecture as an initiative to commercialize of 5G in countries such as China , Japan , and South Korea

Prominent market participants include Altiostar; ASOCS Ltd; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson; FUJITSU; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd; NEC Corporation; Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.; Nokia Corporation; and ZTE Corporation

Read 132 page research report with ToC on "C-RAN Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Architecture Type (Centralized-RAN, Virtual/Cloud-RAN), By Component, By Network Type, By Deployment Model, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/cloud-ran-market/

The growing network congestion owing to limited spectrum availability and the smart devices usage has compelled the demand for enhanced network architectures, such as cloud-RAN. The mobile operators are facing the challenge, as technology trend in the wireless networking industry is shifting from the current 3G wireless mobile communication technology to more advanced 4G technologies, such as LTE and LTE-A. This change has increased the cost of implementation, as in most scenarios, large network providers have been obliged to support multi-standard networks.

The rapid rise in the deployment of 5G will further increase the burden on the currently available operation model and infrastructure. The cloud-RAN architecture uses the small-cell model and has been recognized as a favorable methodology to address the 5G standards. It is an innovative architecture, which can solve different challenges that the mobile operators face while trying to support the growing needs of end users, then it is appreciated as a major technological basis for 5G network. The increasing activities to test 5G networks across countries, including South Korea, China, Japan, and U.S. is estimated to drive the market growth from 2020 to 2027.

Asia Pacific dominated the cloud radio access network market in 2019 and is projected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the initiatives taken by the network operators and governments across countries, such as Japan, South Korea, and China to roll out 5G deployment in the next five years.

The market for C-RAN is predominantly consolidated in nature with presence of several key participants dominating at global level. Some of the key players include Cisco Systems, Inc.; Nokia; SAMSUNG; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson; ZTE Corporation; Intel Corporation; NEC Corporation; and Altiostar.

Grand View Research has segmented the global C-RAN market based on architecture, network, deployment, and region:

C-RAN Architecture Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Centralized-RAN



Virtualized/Cloud RAN

C-RAN Network Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

3G



LTE & 5G

C-RAN Deployment Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Indoor



Outdoor

C-RAN Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

