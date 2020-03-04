Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Stayble Therapeutics AB, company registration number 559024-8372, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Stayble Therapeutics AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, first day of trading is expected to be March 9, 2020. The company has 4,066,340 shares as per today's date. Shares Short name: STABL ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 6,916,340 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013513652 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 190980 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559024-8372 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Equity rights Short STABL TO1 name: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum 2,850,000 number of warrant s to be listed: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms The subscription price for shares is determined by the volume weighted average price of the company's share on First North between October 30, 2020 and November 13, 2020, with an applied discount of 30 percent. The subscription price, however, is at least 12,3 SEK and at most 24,6 SEK. 1 warrant gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Stayble Therapeutics AB. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscrip November 17, 2020 - December 1, 2020 tion period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last November 24, 2020 trading day -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SE0013748381 code: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round 1 Lot: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order 191037 book ID: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market First North STO/8 segment : -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick MiFID II tick size table Size table: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC SSME code: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading SEK currenc y: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 4000 Health Care ----------------- 4500 Health Care ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on 0703057218.