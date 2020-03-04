

BIRMINGHAM (dpa-AFX) - Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L), a UK-based water and waste water company, announced Wednesday its plan to invest 1.2 billion pounds to deliver sustainability commitments for the future.



In its Capital Markets Day, the company revealed a number of ambitious commitments for a sustainable long-term future for its business.



The company plans to deliver Triple Carbon Pledge of Net Zero emissions, 100 percent energy from renewable sources and 100 percent electric fleet, all by 2030.



Further, the company will develop science based targets with real reductions in carbon across scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions.



The company plans to achieve 100 percent renewable energy target by April 1, 2020 with over 50 percent coming from self- generation and the balance purchased through REGO-backed renewable sources.



From now on, the company will purchase only electric cars, while it will buy only electric vans from 2023.



Liv Garfield, Chief Executive of Severn Trent, said, 'By committing to invest £1.2 billion in the next five years we believe we can make a real difference to the environment and people we serve while delivering strong business outcomes at the same time.'



In London, Severn Trent shares were trading at 2,638 pence, up 1.70 percent.



