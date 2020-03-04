

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Wednesday, Euorstat publishes euro area retail sales data. Eurozone retail sales are forecast to grow 0.6 percent on month in January after falling 1.6 percent a month ago.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the pound, it retreated against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 1.1156 against the greenback, 119.84 against the yen, 1.0648 against the franc and 0.8728 against the pound at 4:55 am ET.



