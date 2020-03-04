

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European shares rose sharply on Wednesday to extend gains from the previous session after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced an emergency rate cut in an extraordinary attempt to contain the coronavirus's economic fallout.



Speculation is rife that the European Central Bank will respond to the Fed's 'decisive' interest rate cut with easing of its own.



In economic releases, a private survey showed that China's service sector had its worst month on record in February. The Caixin/Markit services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) plunged to 26.5 from 51.8 in January.



A measure of Eurozone business activity grew at the fastest pace in six months in February. IHS Markit's Composite Purchasing Managers' Index nudged up to 51.6 from 51.3 in January. That matched an earlier flash reading.



Britain's economy grew at its fastest rate since September 2018 last month on the back of a jump in construction activity.



The composite IHS Markit/CIPS UK Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 53.0 in February from 52.8 in January, despite small losses in momentum in the larger services and manufacturing sectors.



Eurozone retail sales expanded in January, reversing a fall in the previous month, data from Eurostat showed.



Retail turnover increased 0.6 percent from December, when sales were down 1.1 percent. The monthly growth rate came in line with expectations.



The pan European Stoxx 600 rose about 1 percent to 384.99 after climbing 1.4 percent in the previous session.



The German DAX, France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were up between 1 percent and 1.5 percent.



Dutch design, engineering and consultancy company Arcadis NV fell about 1 percent. The company said that its Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Executive Board, Sarah Kuijlaars, will resign from the company, effective today.



DS Smith shares gained 2 percent. In its trading update for the period since 1 November 2019, the packaging company said that trading continues to progress well despite macro-economic uncertainty.



Severn Trent advanced 1.6 percent. The water and waste water company announced its plan to invest 1.2 billion pounds to deliver sustainability commitments for the future.



Legal & General shares gained 1.5 percent. The insurance giant reported a 12 percent rise in 2019 operating profit on record company pension deals.



Wizz Air Holdings soared 4 percent. In its trading update, the budget airline said it has implemented measures 'to address the financial implications of covid-19'.



Volkswagen gained 1.5 percent after unveiling the first look of its new all-electric compact SUV ID.4, a near production concept car.



Dialog Semiconductor surged nearly 5 percent. The Anglo-German chip designer said it expects the chip supply chain and contract manufacturers to return to normal in the second quarter.



Specialty chemicals company Evonik Industries rose over 1 percent after its fourth-quarter net income significantly increased to 160 million euros from 4 million euros in the previous year.



Chemical and ingredients distributor Brenntag climbed 3.2 percent after reporting a rise in its fiscal 2019 profit.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

EZB-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de