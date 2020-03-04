3D Sensor Market Expected to Generate a Revenue of $11,276.8 Million by 2026 and Growing at a CAGR of 28.0%

- According to Analyst Evaluation at Research Dive, due to growing demand for enhanced vision and virtual reality in gaming will be significant investment opportunity for the growth of the 3D Sensor Market

Pune, India, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global 3D sensor market forecast is anticipated to account for $11,276.8 million by the end of 2026, at a CAGR of 28.0% and has been increasing from $1,464.6 million in 2018, according to 3D sensor market analysis conducted by Research Dive.

Driving Factors of 3D Sensor Market:

Increasing the use of 3D sensor technology in the various sectors include notebooks & smart mobiles, gaming, consumer electronics, security & surveillance and others are significantly driving the growth of the 3D sensor market. Moreover, growing interest of people on enriched vision effects have driven the 3D sensors-enabled consumer electronics sale, which is anticipated to boost the 3D market growth in the coming years. In addition, due to security concerns, there is a rise in the usage of 3D sensors in surveillance cameras. This factor will enhance the growth of the market in the coming years. In spite of advantages, the market is mainly restrained by the cost of the 3D sensor. These sensors require heavy maintenance price and this is estimated to restrict the market size.

The global 3D sensor market is classified into type, technology, connectivity and end use.

On the basis of type, the market is categorized into image sensor, accelerometer sensor, position sensor and others. Among these, image sensors segment registered the highest market size in 2018 and it accounted for $541.9 million. This is mainly because of growth in adoption of 3D image sensor for the use in camera, mobile phones and others.

Due to the adoption of 3D image sensors, image sensor type market is anticipated to generate a revenue of $4,475.5 million by 2026. The market for accelerometers is expected to reach $2,187.7 million by 2026 and it is growing at a CAGR of 28.6% in the projected time.

Based on technology, the market is segmented into structured light, time of flight, stereoscopic vision, ultrasound and others. The time-of-flight technology segment will witness growth at a notable rate during the forecast period.

The 3D sensor market is classified on the basis of connectivity into wired and wireless sensors. The wired segment accounted for the highest market share in 2018. The market for wireless segment will experience notable growth during the estimated period since the consumers have been more interested in wireless connectivity sensors in the recent times.

By end use, the market is segmented into consumer electronics, healthcare, aerospace & defense, automotive and others. In these, the consumer electronics end use has dominated the global 3D sensor market size and it registered $351.5 million in 2018. This dominance is attributed to the rise in the adoption of 3D sensors for cameras, mobile phones, desktops and others. The market for automotive industry accounted for the second highest market size in 2018, owing to increase in the demand for 3D sensor from automotive sector for the use in connected vehicles systems, safety systems and others.

North America Region, 3D Sensor Market Drivers and Overview 2026:

Based on region, the global 3D sensor market was investigated across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. North America region generated the highest 3D sensor market share, which was 32.0% in 2018 and it was valued over $468.7 million in 2018. This growth is mainly owing to huge requirement of 3D sensors for automobiles in the advanced safety systems. Moreover, rise in the usage of 3D sensors in consumer electronics for enhanced visual effects is estimated to drive the market size in North America region.

Asia-Pacific market is estimated to grow during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific region market is estimated to garner a revenue of $3,067.3 million by 2026.

Key Companies Profiled and Recent Developments in 3D Sensor Market:

The top 3D sensor market players are

Infineon Technologies AG KEYENCE CORPORATION Sony Depthsensing Solutions SA/NV Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. Microchip Technology Inc. Occipital, Inc. SAMSUNG OmniVision Technologies, Inc. COGNEX CORPORATION LMI TECHNOLOGIES INC PMDTechnologies ag.

These players are adopting strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product promotions and R&D investments to rise their position in the global 3D sensor industry. In 2019, COGNEX CORPORATION introduced innovative 3D sensor technology. This sensor having laser displacement sensor and designed for 3D vision systems.

