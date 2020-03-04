Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.03.2020

WKN: 924128 ISIN: IL0010832371 Ticker-Symbol: TOU 
Frankfurt
04.03.20
08:00 Uhr
0,945 Euro
+0,005
+0,53 %
04.03.2020
95 Leser
Cyren Ltd: Cyren Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Release for Wednesday, March 25, 2020

McLean, VA / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2020 / Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) today announced it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2019 results on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, before the U.S. markets open.

The company will also host a conference call at 10 a.m. Eastern Time (4 p.m. Israel Time) on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

US: 1-877-407-0312

Israel: 1-80-940-6247

International: 1-201-389-0899

The call will be simultaneously webcast live on the investor relations section of Cyren's website at http://ir.cyren.com, or by using the following link: https://webcasts.eqs.com/cyren2020032510_en/en.

For those unable to participate in the live conference call, a replay will be available until April 8, 2020. To access the replay, the U.S. dial-in number is 1-877-660-6853 and the non-U.S. dial-in number is 1-201-612-7415. Callers will be prompted for replay conference ID number 13699898. An archived version of the webcast will also be available on the investor relations section of the company's website at http://ir.cyren.com/events.

About Cyren

More than 1.3 billion users around the world rely on Cyren's 100% cloud security solutions to protect them against cyberattacks and data loss every day. Powered by the world's largest security cloud, Cyren (NASDAQ: CYRN) delivers fast time-to-protection with award-winning email security, cloud sandboxing and DNS filtering services for business, and threat intelligence solutions for service providers and security vendors like Microsoft, Google and Check Point. Learn more at www.cyren.com.

Blog: blog.cyren.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/CyrenWeb
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/cyren
Twitter: www.twitter.com/CyrenInc

Company Contact:

Mike Myshrall, CFO
Cyren
+1.703.760.3320
mike.myshrall@cyren.com

SOURCE: Cyren Ltd



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/578872/Cyren-Schedules-Fourth-Quarter-and-Full-Year-2019-Earnings-Release-for-Wednesday-March-25-2020

