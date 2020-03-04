Technavio has been monitoring the organic chocolate market and it is poised to grow by USD 127.31 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200304005323/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global organic chocolate market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Montezuma's Direct Ltd., NibMor LLC, Taza Chocolate, The Grenada Chocolate Co. and The Hershey Co. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Health benefits of organic chocolates has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. Request a free sample report
Organic Chocolate Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Organic Chocolate Market is segmented as below:
Distribution Channel
- Health Food Stores
- Convenience Stores
- Others
Type
- Organic Dark Chocolate
- Organic Milk Chocolate
- Organic White Chocolate
Geographic Segmentation
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40246
Organic Chocolate Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our organic chocolate market report covers the following areas:
- Organic Chocolate Market Size
- Organic Chocolate Market Trends
- Organic Chocolate Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies growing demand for organic vegan chocolates as one of the prime reasons driving the organic chocolate market growth during the next few years.
Organic Chocolate Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the organic chocolate market, including some of the vendors such as Montezuma's Direct Ltd., NibMor LLC, Taza Chocolate, The Grenada Chocolate Co. and The Hershey Co. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the organic chocolate market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Organic Chocolate Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist organic chocolate market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the organic chocolate market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the organic chocolate market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of organic chocolate market vendors
Table of Content
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Preface
- 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
- Value chain analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market outlook
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Market segmentation by type
- Comparison by type
- Organic dark chocolate Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Organic milk chocolate Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Organic white chocolate Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by type
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Supermarkets and hypermarkets
- Health food stores
- Convenience stores
- Others
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing demand for seasonal organic chocolates as gifts
- Initiatives to increase organic cocoa production
- Growing demand for organic vegan chocolates
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Barry Callebaut AG
- Divine Chocolate Ltd.
- Endangered Species Chocolate LLC
- Equal Exchange Coop
- Mondelez International Inc.
- Montezuma's Direct Ltd.
- NibMor LLC
- Taza Chocolate
- The Grenada Chocolate Co.
- The Hershey Co.
PART 15: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200304005323/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/