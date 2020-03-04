Crypto.com Soft Staking Goes Live

Crypto.com Exchange Users Earn Up to 5% on Idle Fund Balances of 11 Coins

HONG KONG, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto.com's mission is to accelerate the world's transition to cryptocurrency. We are committed to building products that increase the adoption of cryptocurrency globally. To maximize the benefits for users of the Crypto.com Exchange, we are launching Crypto.com Soft Staking offering users a new way to earn rewards up to 5% p.a. on cryptocurrencies deposited to and held in the Exchange.

Key Features:

Interest is paid daily in the respective cryptocurrency.

in the respective cryptocurrency. Crypto placed in pending orders and CRO used to subscribe for events on the Syndicate are also included.

and on the Syndicate are also included. Rewards are offered on a flexible term - no "lock-up" is required . You are free to withdraw and trade your crypto anytime.

. You are free to withdraw and trade your crypto anytime. Interest varies by the amount of CRO staked by users for 6 months.

11 cryptocurrencies supported: BTC, ETH, USDT, USDC, XRP, LTC, EOS, XLM, ATOM, MCO, and CRO.

The maximum balance to which the interest is applicable is determined by CRO staking level of users:





CRO Staked Below 100,000 CRO 100,000 CRO and above Amount per cryptocurrency First US$10,000 equivalent First US$100,000 equivalent

To start earning rewards, simply log in to the Crypto.com Exchange, click the "Stake & Earn" tab, then navigate to the Soft Staking menu, where you will be able to activate the interest payments. Please refer to the FAQ for the minimum staking amount by coin and their respective interest rates.

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 on a simple belief: it's a basic human right for everyone to control their money, data and identity. With over 1 million users on its platform today, Crypto.com provides a powerful alternative to traditional financial services, turning its vision of "cryptocurrency in every wallet" into reality, one customer at a time. Crypto.com is built on a solid foundation of security, privacy and compliance and is the first cryptocurrency company in the world to have CCSS Level 3, ISO27001:2013 and PCI:DSS 3.2.1, Level 1 compliance. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 200+ strong team. For more information, please visit www.crypto.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1099323/Crypto_Earn_Up_to_5_percent.jpg

Infographic - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1099324/Crypto_Infographic.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/888271/Crypto_Logo.jpg