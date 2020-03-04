

LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - Luxembourg's consumer price inflation eased in February after rising in the preceding month, figures from the statistical office STATEC showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 1.68 percent year-on-year in February, slower than 1.93 percent increase in January. In December, inflation was 1.69 percent.



Prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco gained 2.73 percent annually in February and those of transports and hotels, cafes and restaurants increased by 2.48 percent and 2.11 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, prices for communication declined 1.79 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices grew 1.26 percent in February, after a 0.64 percent decline in the prior month.



