CRU: World Copper Conference 2020 Update

LONDON, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the uncertainty generated by the current situation of Covid-19, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the World Copper Conference on the 23-25 March. The CESCO Dinner on the 25th March is also cancelled.

The rapid spread of Covid-19 has left us with no alternative but to cancel the event. Whilst Chile remains a perfectly safe travel country to travel to, increasing restrictions in other parts of the world and corporate travel restrictions make the event an increasingly difficult proposition for international delegates.

It is with great regret that we take this decision, we hope to see you at World Copper 2021 on the 12-14 April 2021 in Santiago, Chile.

If you have any further questions, don't hesitate to get in touch with conferences@crugroup.com

Read the full story:

https://www.crugroup.com/about-cru/news/2020/world-copper-conference-2020-update/

Read more about CRU: http://bit.ly/About_CRU

About CRU

CRU offers unrivalled business intelligence on the global metals, mining and fertilizer industries through market analysis, price assessments, consultancy and events.

Since our foundation by Robert Perlman in 1969, we have consistently invested in primary research and robust methodologies, and developed expert teams in key locations worldwide, including in hard-to-reach markets such as China.

CRU employs over 280 experts and has more than 11 offices around the world, in Europe, the Americas, China, Asia and Australia - our office in Beijing opened in 2004 and Singapore in 2018.

When facing critical business decisions, you can rely on our first-hand knowledge to give you a complete view of a commodity market. And you can engage with our experts directly, for the full picture and a personalised response.

CRU - big enough to deliver a high-quality service, small enough to care about all of our customers.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1099334/CRU_World_Copper_Conference_2020.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/536199/CRU_Logo.jpg