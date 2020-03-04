Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 04.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 931150 ISIN: NO0010000045 Ticker-Symbol: PHS 
Tradegate
04.03.20
13:41 Uhr
8,190 Euro
+0,170
+2,12 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PHOTOCURE ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PHOTOCURE ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,090
8,140
14:32
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PHOTOCURE
PHOTOCURE ASA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PHOTOCURE ASA8,190+2,12 %