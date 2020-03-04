InvestChile Promotes New Book With 40 Opportunities for Investment in Mining

The Minister of Mining, Baldo Prokurica, headed the Chilean delegation to this year's PDAC trade show where he launched a book with details of 40 mining investment projects in Chile

SANTIAGO, Chile, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chilean government has launched the book "Chile: Leader in metals that facilitate the future," setting out details of 40 mining projects whose implementation would contribute to the country economically and in terms of sustainability. It was prepared by the Mining Ministry with the support of InvestChile and was presented this week at the 2020 trade show of the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC), the world's premier mining exploration venue.

Out of the 40 projects described in the book, 34 are at the exploration stage and six at the pre-development stage. The projects are located in eight regions of Chile and 26 correspond to copper, 11 to gold, one to salt, one to titanium and one to a zinc polymetallic deposit.

Mining Minister Baldo Prokurica indicated that the Chilean government is promoting these initiatives "because we are aware that our country is a great facilitator of natural resources for the technologies of the future and electromobility." He added that "we have a great opportunity to create jobs and generate development if we can position ourselves in the value chain."

The director of InvestChile, Cristián Rodríguez, emphasized that the international mining industry has known Chile for a long time. "That is why, together with the Ministry, we have also sought to renew our offer of opportunities, looking for attractive projects to encourage overseas companies to explore our country," he said.

According to the Chilean Copper Commission (COCHILCO), 44 mining projects, which together represent an investment of US$72.5 billion, will start operations between 2019 and 2028. The Antofagasta Region of northern Chile leads the list, accounting for 34% of the total expected investment, and 96% of the investment in this Region will be in copper.

Chile is the world's leading producer of copper and rhenium, the second of lithium and molybdenum, and the sixth of silver. It accounts for 55% of international output of rhenium, 28% of copper, 22% of molybdenum, 19% of lithium and 5% of silver.

"Chile: Leader in metals that facilitate the future" is available in Spanish and English and can be downloaded free-of-charge from https://tools.investchile.gob.cl/miningguide.

