Rising Complications due to Diabetes is Pushing Adoption of Diabetic Ulcers Treatment Market; Valuation will Rise up to US$13.6 bn by 2026 end, Finds TMR Report

- Rise in the prevalence of diabetes and rise in adoption of technologically sound wound care products are the key trends influencing market development

- The foot ulcer segment is anticipated to dominate the global market, owing to high incidence of diabetic foot ulcers

ALBANY, New York, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In its recent research report, Transparency Market Research has provided a detailed information about working dynamics of the global diabetic ulcers treatment market. According to the research report, the global market is expected to exhibit a promising CAGR of more than 7.0% from 2018 to 2026. The market valuation of the diabetic ulcers treatment market was around the mark of US$7.3 Bn in 2017. With the mentioned rate of growth, the valuation will rise up to US$13.6 bn by the end of 2026. There are a variety of factors that are influencing the overall development of the global diabetic ulcers treatment market.

"The companies operating in the global market are now investing heavily in the development of new therapeutics and treatment techniques for diabetic ulcers. The evolving conditions and rise of different disorders associated with diabetes has provided the companies to work on multiple treatment methods that will cater to the patients' demands. Thus, the competition in the market will remain intense in the next few years as the market leaders try to leverage their brand identity and product developments to attract more consumers", notes TMR analyst.

Key Findings in the Research Report

The global diabetic ulcers treatment market is broadly segmented in terms of type of ulcer, type of treatment, grade, end-user, and region.

Based on type of ulcer, the global market is segmented into foot ulcer, corneal ulcer, skin ulcer, mouth ulcer, and others. The segment of foot ulcers is further segmented into ischemic ulcers, neuro-ischemic ulcers, and neuropathic ulcers. The segment of foot ulcer has been the dominant segment in recent years. This segment will continue to dominate the global market on account of increasing incidences of these foot ulcers due to diabetes.

Depending upon the type of treatment, the global market for diabetic ulcers treatment can be categorized into active therapies, wound care devices, wound care dressings, and others. Of these, the segment of wound care dressings is projected to dominate the global market.

Based on grade, the market is segmented into grade 1, grade 2, grade 3, grade 4, and grade 5. In 2017, the global market was primarily dominated by the segment of grade 1 diabetic ulcers. The segment will continue to dominate the global market in coming years.

Based on the end-user, the global market for diabetic ulcers treatment market is segmented into home health care, community healthcare centers, hospital outpatient settings, and hospital inpatient settings. Of these, the segment of hospital inpatient settings is expected to emerge as the dominant segment. Rise in number of patients hospitalized and investment for improvement of the overall healthcare infrastructure are some of the key factors that will drive market's growth.

Global Diabetic Ulcers Treatment Market - Key Drivers

One of the biggest driving factors for the overall development of the global diabetic ulcers treatment market is the increasing prevalence of diabetes as a general disorder among masses. This prevalence of diabetes has led to spread of a lot of associated disorders such as skin ulcers, foot ulcers, and corneal ulcers among others.

Rise in geriatric population and increasing adoption of cutting edge technological solutions are some of the other key factors that are influencing the development of the global diabetic ulcers treatment market.

Global Diabetic Ulcers Treatment Market - Key Restraining Factors

Even though the market is moving towards a considerable valuation, there are a few factors that might impede its development and stop it from realizing its full potential.

One of the key restraining factors for the growth of the global market is the high cost associated with newly introduced and technologically advanced diabetic ulcer treatment methods.

Consumers are preferring to adopt conventional treatment practices due to their affordability in spite of their slow healing time. This might also hamper the market development.

Global Diabetic Ulcers Treatment Market - Regional Outlook

North America has traditionally been the dominant segment of the global diabetic ulcers treatment market. The market is expected to continue its dominance over the course of the given period of forecast. Increasing number of patients suffering from diabetes, substantial investment in overhauling healthcare infrastructure, and presence of key market leaders are some of the main factors that are defining the growth of the regional market.

Global Diabetic Ulcers Treatment Market - Key Market Players

Some of the prominent brands in the global diabetic ulcers treatment market are Smith & Nephew plc, Integra Life Sciences Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., MölnlyckeHealth Care AB, Essity Aktiebolag, Cardinal Health, 3M Healthcare, B. Braun Melsungen AG, AcelityL.P., Inc., and ConvaTec, Inc.

Global Diabetic Ulcers Treatment Market Segmentation

Ulcer Type

Foot Ulcer

Neuropathic Ulcer



Ischemic Ulcers



Neuro-Ischemic Ulcer

Mouth Ulcer

Skin Ulcer

Corneal Ulcer

Treatment Type

Wound Care Dressings

Antimicrobial Dressings



Foam Dressings



Film Dressings



Alginate Dressings



Hydrogel Dressings



Other Dressings

Wound Care Devices

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT)



Ultrasound Therapy



HBOT



Electromagnetic Therapy

Active Therapies

Skin Grafts & Substitutes



Growth Factors



Hemostatic Agents and Sealants

Others

Pressure Relief Devices



Traditional Wound Care Products

Grade

Grade 1

Grade 2

Grade 3

Grade 4

Grade 5

End user

Hospital Inpatient Settings

Hospital Outpatient Settings

Community Health Centers

Home Health Care

Region

North America

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

and Asia Pacific

Europe

