Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)
London, March 4
|City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)
|As at close of business on 03-March-2020
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|188.29p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|189.73p
|LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
|---
|Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)
|As at close of business on 03-March-2020
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|73.49p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|74.17p
|Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:
|GBP22.57m
|Borrowing Level:
|13%
|LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
|---