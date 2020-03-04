Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 03-March-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 329.40p INCLUDING current year revenue 338.00p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 322.50p INCLUDING current year revenue 331.11p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16