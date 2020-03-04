

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The World Bank announced an emergency package of $12 billion to support countries grappling with the health and economic impacts of the coronavirus outbreak.



The world Bank aid comes at a time the deadly virus spread to more than 70 countries with 92,000 cases of infection and over 3000 deaths.



Infections and deaths are slowing down in China, the epicenter of the outbreak, where a fall in fresh coronavirus cases was reported for a third consecutive day.



Iran and Italy are the second worst-affected countries, with more than 75 deaths.



South Korea on Wednesday reported 516 new coronavirus cases, while the country's death toll rose to 33.



The death toll in the United States has risen to nine, and all the casualties were reported in Washington.



The world Bank said in a press release Wednesday that its financing is designed to help member countries take effective action to respond to and, where possible, lessen the tragic impacts posed by the COVID-19 (coronavirus).



Through this new fast track package, the World Bank Group will help developing countries strengthen health systems, including better access to health services to safeguard people from the epidemic, strengthen disease surveillance, bolster public health interventions, and work with the private sector to reduce the impact on economies.



The financial package includes financing from International Development Association, International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and International Finance Corporation. Half of the package comes from IFC, the World Bank Group's private sector arm.



IFC will work with commercial bank clients to expand trade finance and working capital lines. IFC will also support its corporate clients with a focus on ensuring uninterrupted supply of medical equipment and pharmaceuticals.



The financial package will provide grants and low-interest loans from IDA for low income countries and loans from IBRD for middle income countries, with processing accelerated on a fast track basis.



The World Bank support is intended to strengthen health services and primary health care, bolster disease monitoring and reporting, train front line health workers, encourage community engagement to maintain public trust, and improve access to treatment for the poorest patients.



