Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 04.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
04.03.2020 | 13:16
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, March 3

Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT)

As at close of business on 03-March-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                   345.87p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                 347.93p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                   345.87p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                 347.94p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value and
equates to the redemption value.

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563
© 2020 PR Newswire