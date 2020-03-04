AnnuityAdvantage: Earn More on Your Money While Avoiding Stock Market Volatility: Fixed Annuities Usually Pay More than Bank CDs

MEDFORD, OR / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2020 / Looking for a guaranteed account that pays an excellent rate of interest? Consider a fixed annuity.

Top rates for fixed annuities now include:

2.75% 3-year term



3.00% 4-year term



3.45% 5-year term



3.65% 10-year term

Interest rates are falling. It's smart to shop now.

Annuities are tax-deferred, so your money grows faster free of taxes until you make a withdrawal.

To find out if an annuity may be right for you and to see current rates, visit https://www.annuityadvantage.com or call (800) 239-0356 or email info@annuityadvantage.com.

AnnuityAdvantage is a leading online provider of fixed-rate, fixed-indexed, deferred and immediate income annuities for 21 years. It provides a free quote comparison service.

AnnuityAdvantage representatives advise savers and investors about their best options. There's always absolutely zero sales pressure.

Contact:

Henry Stimpson

Stimpson Communications

508-647-0705

Henry@StimpsonCommunications.com

SOURCE: AnnuityAdvantage

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/578884/Earn-More-on-Your-Money-While-Avoiding-Stock-Market-Volatility-Fixed-Annuities-Usually-Pay-More-than-Bank-CDs