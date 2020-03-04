AnnuityAdvantage: Earn More on Your Money While Avoiding Stock Market Volatility: Fixed Annuities Usually Pay More than Bank CDs

MEDFORD, OR / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2020 / Looking for a guaranteed account that pays an excellent rate of interest? Consider a fixed annuity.
Top rates for fixed annuities now include:
- 2.75% 3-year term
- 3.00% 4-year term
- 3.45% 5-year term
- 3.65% 10-year term
Interest rates are falling. It's smart to shop now.
Annuities are tax-deferred, so your money grows faster free of taxes until you make a withdrawal.
