

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Cincinnati Bell Inc. (CBB) has amended its merger agreement with Brookfield to raise the consideration payable to holders of outstanding shares of Cincinnati Bell stock to $13.50 per share from $12.50 per share. The amendment followed the receipt by Cincinnati Bell of a binding proposal, valued at $13.50 per share, from Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets Inc.



Cincinnati Bell's Board approved the amended merger agreement with Brookfield and recommended that shareholders vote in favor of adopting the amended merger deal.



