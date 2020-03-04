

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR):



-Earnings: $0.12 billion in Q4 vs. -$2.31 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.52 in Q4 vs. -$9.69 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Dollar Tree Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $425.3 million or $1.79 per share for the period. -Revenue: $6.32 billion in Q4 vs. $6.21 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

