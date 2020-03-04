Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 04.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C5WJ ISIN: NL0009538784 Ticker-Symbol: VNX 
Tradegate
04.03.20
11:57 Uhr
107,42 Euro
+3,24
+3,11 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
106,66
107,38
14:15
106,62
107,34
14:15
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NXP SEMICONDUCTORS
NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV107,42+3,11 %
SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS SA ADR5,050+1,81 %