Mobileum's Integrated Fraud and Security Platform Selected by Saudi Telecom Company (STC)

CUPERTINO, California, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobileum Inc. ("Mobileum"), a leading global provider of analytics-based roaming, telco security and risk management solutions, is pleased to announce that Saudi Telecom Company (STC) has chosen its Active Intelligence Platform. The solution provides an integrated approach for detecting and reducing telecom fraud and security issues on STC's 5G network.

STC was the first to launch a live 5G network in the Middle East, with commercial 5G services in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Bahrain. While STC sees an exciting future with 5G, it also understands that with these advances come complexities that require a wireless network that is resilient, secure, and able to protect individual privacy.

STC required an innovative system that could secure its network and subscribers from fraud and security attacks due in part to the rapid growth and complexity brought on by 5G. Together, Mobileum and STC were able to significantly improve the rate in which telecom fraud cases are detected. This shared venture also opens new ground for a joint security and counter-fraud framework.

The Mobileum solution expands the universe of identifiable fraud use cases by utilizing a new approach for detecting SIP and SS7 fraud that takes into consideration a wider range of data feeds, real-time analytics, and automated actions. Through the use of these enhanced data sources, along with advanced AI/ML capabilities, STC is now able to more accurately and quickly detect instances of fraud.

"Leveraging artificial intelligence in our security threat engines enables our customers to detect abnormal network behaviors to better manage both known and unknown fraud patterns," stated Bassam Madi, Mobileum's SVP & General Manager, Middle East & Africa. "We believe that innovation cannot happen in a vacuum. Our work with STC has allowed us to analyze their market to better understand their needs. We then developed a solution to provide the real-time protection STC needs to address today's quickly evolving fraud and security threats."

About Saudi Telecom Company (STC)

STC is a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to its customers and enabling the digital transformation of the MENA region. STC offers a variety of ICT solutions and digital services in several categories including telecommunication, IT, financial technology, digital media, cybersecurity, and other advanced digital solutions. With that, STC is leading the digital transformation nationally and regionally.

In May 2018, STC became the first operator in the MENA region to launch its 5G network. STC continues to invest in expanding the coverage of its 5G network across the Kingdom. STC also seeks to develop artificial intelligence applications to enrich people's lives and reinvent the customer experience in line with its DARE strategy, designed for digital transformation and the pursuit of new opportunities for growth. STC website: https://www.stc.com.sa/wps/wcm/connect/english/stc/aboutSTC/Overview

About Mobileum Inc.

Mobileum is a leading provider of analytics solutions for the Telecom industry. More than 750 communications providers rely on the Mobileum Active Intelligence platform to increase roaming revenues, improve network security, minimize fraud and risk, and optimize business operations. With a strong record of innovation, Mobileum is recognized for its ability to extract deep network and customer insights and to convert them into real-time actions that increase revenue, improve customer experience and reduce costs. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Mobileum has global offices in Argentina, Dubai, Hong Kong, India, Portugal, Singapore and UK.

Learn more in www.mobileum.com and follow @MobileumInc on Twitter

