Hyperion X to Discuss Digital Transformation with Reltio Connected Customer 360 at the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit, UK

REDWOOD CITY, California and LONDON, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- David Crompton, Head of Data Governance at Hyperion X, the technology division of Hyperion Insurance Group , will be the featured speaker at the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit, UK . Crompton will describe how the data and analytics division of Hyperion Insurance Group is shifting from a paper-based to a digital business, capitalizing on internal and third-party data, and personalizing products and services using Reltio Connected Customer 360 .

The Gartner Data & Analytics Summit is the premier gathering for chief data/analytics officers and senior data and analytics leaders. Reltio , an award-winning software as a service (SaaS) company helping innovative Global 2000 companies win in the experience economy, is a Platinum Sponsor of the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit, UK, 9 - 11 March 2020 in London.

The sold-out conference features 50+ exhibitors, 40+ Gartner experts, and 70+ research-driven sessions.

"I'm really excited that the Head of Data Governance at Hyperion X will share insights about the company's journey making a shift to customer centricity, shift to digital innovation, shift to hyper-personalization, and shift to privacy and consent," said Jakki Geiger, CMO, Reltio. "David Crompton will touch on how Hyperion Insurance Group is using their big data at scale by blending internal data and third-party data, personalizing products and services, and simplifying compliance and consent management for GDPR, CCPA and any new emerging privacy laws because of the business agility they have with the Reltio platform."

Reltio Connected Customer 360 for CDOs, Data & Analytics Professionals

The Reltio SaaS for customer data goes beyond master data management (MDM) with a cloud-native platform to power connected customer experiences with business agility that scales.

"If you're CIO, CDO or you're responsible for enterprise architecture, customer data, or master data management (MDM), you're undoubtedly under tremendous pressure. You're responsible for leading a range of key initiatives, including digital, loyalty, customer experience, compliance, and privacy and consent management," said Jakki Geiger, CMO at Reltio. "Legacy customer data management systems are holding many data and analytics leaders back from operating at the speed of business. Customer data silos and rigid, constrained and slow MDM systems make it way too time consuming, costly and difficult to meet all your urgent imperatives. Reltio enables your team to break through the constraints of your existing systems to unlock the value of customer data. Out of the box, our modern data platform supports thousands of users, and real-time, scalable, 24/7 operations."

Reltio Connected Customer 360 is the only cloud-native platform that incorporates master data, transaction data, and interaction data in real-time. The Reltio platform creates holistic, up-to-date customer profiles for driving hyper-personalization at scale, accelerating real-time operations at scale, and simplifying compliance and consent management at scale to increase customer acquisition and retention.

Reltio Expanding in Europe

"Reltio has established a solid base of marquee customers in Europe, and adoption is accelerating. Reltio Connected Customer 360 is the only born-in-the cloud, cloud-native platform for master data management. As such, we deliver performance and benefits that no legacy on-premises software company can. This includes those that host single-tenant, on-prem software in their own data centers and call it 'cloud'," said John Olsen, Vice President, European Sales and Operations , Reltio. "Moreover, only Reltio can aggregate and manage transaction, interaction, and third-party data. All of this information is necessary for a complete view of customers."

Hyperion X Builds its Business on Reltio Connected Customer 360

Hyperion X is the technology division of Hyperion Insurance Group , an international insurance intermediary group with insurance broking and underwriting agency arms in offices across 38 countries. The division focuses on data, analytics and digital platform delivery. "Reltio Connected Customer 360 is the engine that powers our charter to accelerate revenue, introduce new products, and bring digital transformation to the insurance industry; a business in which an incredible amount of transactions are still paper-based," said Crompton, who leads the Data Governance, Master Data Management, Business Architecture, and Data Quality teams at Hyperion X. "We are also using data from across the Hyperion Insurance Group, that's consolidated, enriched, for apps and analytics, and delivery platforms to clients." Crompton noted that Reltio excels at enriching Hyperion X data with third-party data such as Dun & Bradstreet and Loqate.

Hyperion X Chief Data Officer, Miguel Baptista, led the technology review process that resulted in the selection of Reltio. "Hyperion X wanted to partner with a company that shares our goal of harnessing data to drive change and innovation within the insurance industry. In Reltio, we've found a great match. Their approach to master data systems is both bold and unique. Rather than modifying existing technology, Reltio chose to build from the ground up, creating a flexible platform that avoids the common constraints found in traditional MDM platforms."

Reltio was named a Leader in the Forrester Wave: Master Data Management for the second consecutive time in 2019, achieving the highest score in the current offering category and the highest product strategy score.Reltio ranked on the 2019 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies for the third consecutive year, and was a 2018 and 2019 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 winner. Reltio was also named a Winner in the SIIA CODiE Awards for Best Big Data Tools & Platforms.

About Reltio

Reltio is an award-winning cloud software provider that enables enterprises to win in the experience economy. Reltio Connected Customer 360 is a fundamentally better way to create rich customer profiles that include relationships, omnichannel transaction and interaction data, and other valuable insights. Global 2000 enterprises use this information to fully understand customers and deliver exceptional experiences.

Innovative global brands trust Reltio Connected Customer 360 to manage the customer data that matters most to their businesses. Reltio customers include eight of the top 10 global pharmaceutical and life sciences companies, market-leaders in healthcare, financial services, and technology, major travel and hospitality brands, and prestigious international luxury consumer brands in fashion, retail, and personal care. Visit www.reltio.com to reimagine your customer experience.

