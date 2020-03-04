Squash Drinks Market to Reach a Valuation of ~US$ 1.4 Bn by 2029; Taste and Health, Now Joins Hand With New Products of Market - TMR

Demand for rejuvenating non-alcoholic drinks is growing exponentially across the globe. Owing to this demand the global squash drinks market is projected to witness a substantial growth

Blending various drinks has become a major trend in food and beverages industry. This trend has raised many followers across the globe, which is further propelling the growth of global squash drinks market

ALBANY, New York, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As per a recent study by Transparency Market Research, the global squash drinks market is projected to witness a substantial growth during the tenure of 2019 to 2029. The growth of the market is attributed to the growing acceptance of non-alcoholic beverages by various consumers across the globe. Looking at the massive rate of acceptance, the global squash drinks market is projected to experience s robust ~5% CAGR and is expected to generate ~US$ 1.4 Bn during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029, says the report by Transparency Market Research.

"Food and beverages industry is experiencing a paradigm shift from alcoholic to non-alcoholic beverages. These beverages are widely accepted, supported, and promoted by the people who are exceptionally conscious about their health. Since, these drinks lack sugar content, they are highly preferred by the people who are highly health consciousness. Owing to these health benefits and widespread acceptance by the consumers across the globe, the global squash drinks market is projected to witness a substantial growth during the tenure of 2019 to 2029" -Transparency Market Research.

Key Findings in Global Squash Drinks Market Study

In order to offer 360-degree of analysis of global squash drinks market to the readers, the report classifies the market into various categories. These categories are further classified into various segments that can the readers to understand the dynamics of the global squash drinks market. Moreover, with the help of these insights, the readers can develop effective insights that can help them have a sustainable future in the global squash drinks market. Some of the major findings from the report are as follow:

Blended products segment within product type category of the global squash drinks market is projected to dominate the market. As per the report, blended products shall accrue ~263,200 metric tons in terms of volume. The dominance of the category is the result of demand for various types of squash drinks among the consumers across the globe.

No-added sugar segment under product type category is expected to witness a significant growth in the global squash drinks market. The prominence of the segment is the result of growing health consciousness among youth around the world. Moreover, widespread acceptance of the drink by diabetic patients is also a major factor that propels the growth of no-added sugar segment in the global squash drinks market from 2019 to 2029.

Major Drivers Mentioned in Global Squash Drinks Market Study

With the help of insights about the drivers, the report help the readers to understand and leverage the momentum of the global squash drinks market. The insights from the report help the players to know the precise factors that are propelling the growth of global squash drinks market. It also help businesses to leverage the best opportunities for a successful future in the global squash drinks market. Some of the major factors propelling the growth of global squash drinks market are listed below:

The demand for healthier and nutritive food products has increased substantially in recent years. These demand are calling for food and beverages that can fulfil the demand for nutrition in among the consumers without compromising the taste. This demand is has stimulated the producers to develop non-alcoholic and no-added sugar beverages. These developments of such beverages is the major factor that is propelling the growth of global squash drinks market from 2019 to 2029.

Massive acceptance of squash drinks in the millennials is also a vital growth propelling driver for global squash drinks market. The aggressive promotions using print, electronic, digital media has brought the squash drinks in a large number of houses. Moreover, the replenishing taste is also widely accepted by the people of every age. Owing to these factors the global squash drinks market is expected to witness a robust growth during the tenure of 2019 to 2029.

Wide variety of flavors makes squash drinks as favorite beverage of a large group of people across the globe. Due to variety, people can have numerous options to choose from depending upon their taste preference and health condition. As a result of the vast variety pool of the beverage, the global squash drinks market is expected to witness a substantial growth from 2019 to 2029.

Global Squash Drinks Market: Regional Analysis

Europe is projected to have the largest share in the regional front of global squash drinks market. This prominence of the region is attributed to the growing consumption of squash drinks in various beverages such as cocktails and other alcoholic beverages. Moreover, the consumption of non-alcoholic beverages' consumption has also increased in Europe, which as a result shall propel the dominance of the region in the global squash drinks market from 2019 to 2029.

Competitive Analysis

The global squash drinks market is projected to showcase a competitive and fragmented landscape. This scenario of the market is due to the dominance of various players over the dynamics of the global squash drinks market. However, because of the competitive landscape and exceptional dominance of prominent players over the market, new players are finding it difficult to enter and establish themselves in global squash drinks market.

To overcome this scenario, the new players are involving in various strategies such as mergers and collaborations. These strategies shall help the new players to accommodate essential resources that might help them have a sustainable future in the global squash drinks market from 2019 to 2029.

The global squash drinks market is segmented on the basis of:

Squash Drinks Market by Nature

Regular

Blended

Squash Drinks Market by Product Type

No Added Sugar

Added Sugar

Squash Drinks Market by Base Type

Citrus Fruit



Lime



Lemon



Orange



Berry



Blueberry



Cranberry



Raspberry



Strawberry



Tropical & Exotic Fruit



Mango



Pineapple



Black Currant



Apple



Others



Mixed Fruit

Squash Drinks Market by Distribution Channel

Online Retailing

Store-based Retailing





Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets



Convenience Stores



Specialty Stores



Forecourt Retailers



Independent Grocery Stores



HoReCa

Squash Drinks Market by Region

North America



U.S.



Canada



Latin America



Mexico



Brazil



Argentina



Chile



Peru



Rest of Latin America



Europe



Germany



Italy



France



U.K.



Spain



Benelux



Nordic



Russia



Poland



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific (APAC)



China



India



ASEAN



Australia & New Zealand

&

Japan



Rest of APAC



Middle East & Africa (MEA)



GCC Countries



Turkey



North Africa



South Africa



Israel



Nigeria



Rest of Middle East & Africa

