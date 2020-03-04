Genprex, Inc.: Genprex to Present at the 2020 LD Micro Virtual Conference

AUSTIN, TX & CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2020 / Genprex, Inc. ("Genprex" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GNPX), a clinical-stage gene therapy company developing potentially life-changing treatments for cancer and other serious diseases, today announced it will be presenting at the third annual LD Micro Virtual Conference on Wednesday, March 4 at 1:40 p.m. EST. Genprex's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Rodney Varner, will lead the company's presentation and will be answering questions from investors.

To access the live presentation, please use the following link: http://bit.ly/2PFjomt.

"We are delighted to be hosting our third virtual event in order to showcase some of the truly unique names in micro-cap," stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "There are many people and companies who are unable to attend our live events due to any number of reasons, so we are happy to offer an additional way for companies to present to investors without taking a lot of time out of their day-to-day operations. While virtual events will never replace the experience of sitting in the same room as other humans, it is a great format for updating the investor community and getting increased exposure."

The conference will be held via webcast and will feature more than 40 companies in the small/micro-cap space.

About Genprex, Inc.

Genprex, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company developing potentially life-changing treatments for cancer and other serious diseases. Genprex's technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new treatment options for large patient populations with cancer and other serious diseases who currently have limited treatment options. Genprex works with world-class institutions and collaborators to in-license and develop drug candidates to further its pipeline of gene therapies in order to provide novel treatment approaches for patients with cancer and other serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate, Oncoprex™ immunogene therapy for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), uses the company's unique, proprietary platform which delivers cancer-fighting genes by encapsulating them into nanoscale hollow spheres called nanovesicles, which are then administered intravenously and taken up by tumor cells where they express proteins that are missing or found in low quantities. In January 2020, the FDA granted Fast Track Designation for Oncoprex in combination with AstraZeneca's Tagrisso® for the treatment of NSCLC. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.genprex.com or follow Genprex on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the effects of Genprex's product candidates, alone and in combination with other therapies, on cancer and other serious diseases, as well as Genprex's ongoing and planned preclinical and clinical studies and potential partnerships. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include risks relating to the effects of the safety and effectiveness of Genprex's product candidates, alone and in combination with other therapies, as well as the success of Genprex's ongoing and planned preclinical and clinical studies and the success of Genprex's efforts in concluding potential partnering arrangements for product development and commercialization. Other risks and uncertainties associated with Genprex and its product candidates are described more fully under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Genprex's filings and reports with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Genprex undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Genprex, Inc.

(877) 774-GNPX (4679)

Investor Relations

GNPX Investor Relations

(877) 774-GNPX (4679) ext. #2

investors@genprex.com

Media Contact

Genprex Media Relations

Kalyn Dabbs

(877) 774-GNPX (4679) ext. #3

media@genprex.com

SOURCE: Genprex, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/578902/Genprex-to-Present-at-the-2020-LD-Micro-Virtual-Conference