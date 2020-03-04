

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook, Inc. announced an eye pleasing feature on one of its hugely popular messaging app WhatsApp, which recently reached a new milestone of two billion active users around the world.



The 'dark mode' feature is designed to reduce eye fatigue in low light environments. It would also help prevent you and people in close proximity the awkward and sudden eye strain when your phone lights up the room in the dark.



The new feature is available for all WhatsApp users on Android and iOS smartphones. It has finally caught up with other social media platforms such as Twitter, Telegram, Instagram, YouTube and Google by adding this facility. This has been a pending request from WhatsApp users over the past couple of years.



The feature is designed to improve readability at night by choosing colors that are closer to the system defaults on iPhone and Android phones. In the dark mode, WhatsApp also helps users to easily focus their attention on each screen. It uses color and other design elements to make sure the most important information stands out.



WhatsApp users on Android 10 and iOS 13 can use dark mode by enabling it in system settings. However, users on Android 9 and below have to update WhatsApp to the latest version and go to Settings > Chats > Theme and select Dark.



Since its launch, WhatsApp has been adding a lot of features to improve user accessibility and privacy of user data. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg sees privacy-focused communications as the future of social networking, with messaging playing a key role.



WhatsApp has been gaining traction in developing markets and around the world, while Facebook's other messaging app Messenger is more commonly used in western markets. Facebook is set to take WhatsApp to the next stage by expanding WhatsApp's use to business in developing markets such as India.



While breaching the 2 billion user mark in mid-February, WhatsApp has added 500 million new users since early 2018. This milestone was crossed in the same month that Facebook, Whatsapp's parent company, turned 16.



WhatsApp Messenger, founded in 2009, is a cross-platform messaging and Voice over IP or VoIP service that was acquired by social media giant Facebook in 2014 for about $19 billion.



