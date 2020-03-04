

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) said, for the first-quarter, it estimates consolidated net sales in a range of $5.89 billion to $5.99 billion, based on a low single-digit increase in same-store sales for the enterprise. Earnings per share, including tariff costs, are estimated to be in the range of $1.00 to $1.09.



For fiscal 2020, the company projects consolidated net sales to range from $24.21 billion to $24.66 billion. The estimate is based on a low single-digit increase in same-store sales. Earnings per share are expected to range from $4.80 to $5.15.



Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share was $1.79, compared to $1.90, a year ago. On average, 24 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.75, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Excluding discrete charges, adjusted operating income declined to $580.4 million from $632.6 million.



Fourth-quarter consolidated net sales increased 1.8% to $6.32 billion from $6.21 billion, a year ago. Analysts expected revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter. Enterprise same-store sales increased 0.4%. Same-store sales for the Dollar Tree segment increased 1.4% on a constant currency basis (or 1.5% when adjusted to include the impact of Canadian currency fluctuations). Same-store sales for the Family Dollar segment declined 0.8%.



'For the fourth quarter, despite the compressed holiday shopping season, we delivered positive comps for the enterprise, while managing margins and costs effectively to achieve adjusted earnings per share near the top of our guidance range,' said Gary Philbin, CEO.



During the quarter, the company opened 112 new stores, expanded or relocated 17 stores, and closed 95 stores.



Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. were down 3% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.



