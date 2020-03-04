AIMES' Health Cloud brings the power of Pivot3's hyperconverged infrastructure to healthcare researchers that require secure environments for sensitive data

Pivot3, a leading provider of smart infrastructure solutions, today announced a partnership with AIMES, an industry-leading specialised cloud and datacentre service provider, to bring secure cloud-based trusted research environments (TRE) to U.K. health academia through AIMES' Health Cloud solution.

Health Cloud is a dedicated virtual environment powered by Pivot3's hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) solutions that enables university and hospital researchers to use cloud technologies to collect and analyse massive amounts of sensitive data in a secure, governed and compliant environment. Since deploying the AIMES Health Cloud on Pivot3, AIMES and its customers have seen significant benefits, including exceptional performance of advanced analytics, significant improvements of data access latency, and easy scalability, without compromising security.

"Automation and artificial intelligence have introduced a new frontier in healthcare research, with TREs pushing the edges of innovation with new discoveries that lead to greater patient care," said Dennis Kehoe, CEO, AIMES. "Pivot3 has become a key factor in AIMES' success by allowing us to deliver fast and reliable TREs more rapidly and consistently than before, with the confidence in knowing the solution will do the job we need it to do."

AIMES Health Cloud provides researchers separate provisioning zones for intake, normalization, and analysis of data, allowing researchers to use advanced analytics tools and semantic processing to identify patterns that lead to more effective patient diagnosis and treatment. The solution was conceived in 2015 to support the Connected Health Cities project an initiative that uses data and technology to improve healthcare across northern England and allows customers to provision and decommission environments with the speed and flexibility of the cloud while providing researchers with highly available virtual access that complies with stringent U.K.'s National Health Service (NHS) data privacy regulations.

After experiencing maintenance and reliability challenges with its previous infrastructure, AIMES selected Pivot3 HCI and VMware Horizon and deployed its first customer on the solution in 2019. AIMES' initial deployment was completed in record time, and subsequent deployments have allowed its team to meet project deadlines for compute-intensive environments more quickly and consistently than ever before.

Now, AIMES and its Health Cloud customers benefit from Pivot3's HCI with GPU-based high performance for compute-intensive analytics applications, industry-leading resilience, guaranteed availability of compute resources and data, and reduced cost of ownership through single pane-of-glass management, streamlined maintenance and upgrades. With faster, on-time deployment of virtual spaces for projects, AIMES' team is equipped to meet the needs of its growing customer base and help healthcare researchers advance their compute-intensive research initiatives in a secure environment.

"AIMES has distinguished itself within the U.K. market as a trusted cloud provider to the NHS, working hand in hand with top innovators to improve patient care and outcomes with incredibly advanced analysis of rich, unstructured data," said Mike Dunbar, vice president sales, Pivot3. "With Pivot3's flexible, resilient and simple to use infrastructure solutions designed for highly sensitive and mission-critical environments, their team is able to derive insights from vast collections of NHS data and ultimately save lives."

About Pivot3

Pivot3 is the leading provider of intelligent hyperconverged infrastructure solutions for video surveillance, video analytics, VDI and mixed workloads. Pivot3's solutions provide security, resilience and management simplicity at scale for customers' mission-critical environments. With thousands of customers in 64 countries, and deployments in education, hospitality, transportation, government, defence, healthcare, gaming, financial services and retail, Pivot3 allows IT to manage complexity at scale through intelligence and automation. Visit pivot3.com to learn more.

About AIMES

Established in 2005, we set out to revolutionise the data centre industry, providing services such as co-location, hosting, data backup, managed services and business continuity, as well as investing significantly in R&D activities to improve the efficiency, reliability and security of data centre infrastructure. During this period, AIMES became a specialist in healthcare digital services, providing 'Health Cloud' and secure mobile cloud services to the NHS and the healthcare sector as a whole. Its aim is to improve healthcare in the U.K., and working with select partners, AIMES take an ethical approach to business and focuses on areas that will be genuinely transformational. AIMES Health is an HSCN-enabled cloud computing company specializing in the delivery of Trustworthy Research Environments and innovative AI/ML technologies into the NHS and academia. We are ISO27001, Cyber Essentials Plus and NHS DSP Toolkit accredited with a track record in hosting patient data for direct care and secondary use. We work with world-leading researchers and industry to deliver impact upon the health system through the use of AI and groundbreaking research. Visit www.aimes.uk to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200304005124/en/

Contacts:

Julia Carder

jcarder@ideagrove.com

972-850-5859