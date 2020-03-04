Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 04.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 3821 ISIN: RU000A0JR4A1 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS PJSC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS PJSC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MAGNIT
MAGNIT PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MAGNIT PJSC GDR9,748+2,48 %
MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS PJSC--