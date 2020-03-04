Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2020) - The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (TSXV: WI) ("WICC" or the "Corporation") announces that, further to its news release dated January 13, 2020, all acquisitions of common shares of the Corporation by the Corporation pursuant to its normal course issuer bid will be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange Inc. as well as other recognized Canadian exchanges and alternative trading systems.

About The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited

WICC is a unique publicly traded, private equity company founded by a group of successful Western Canadian businesspeople, and dedicated to building and maintaining ownership in successful Western Canadian companies, and helping them to grow. The Corporation's shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol WI. For more information on the company, please visit our website at www.winv.ca

CONTACT INFORMATION

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited

Scott Tannas

President and Chief Executive Officer

(403) 652-2663

stannas@winv.ca

Not for distribution to United States news wire services or dissemination in the United States.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/53108