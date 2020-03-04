

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mooresville, North Carolina-based New Capstone, Inc. is recalling certain packages of Restructure vanilla protein powder over possible presence of undeclared milk, a known allergen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a statement.



The recall involves 22oz ReStructure Vanilla Protein Powder pouches, and 27 gram individual serving pouch. Both have the same lot number 19211 and expiry date of June 21.



The recall was initiated after the new product pouch design omitted the clear statement that the product contained milk, instead it just stated the product contained lactose. Following this, all remaining packages in Lot 19211 were added with a milk allergen warning sticker.



The affected products could result in serious or life-threatening allergic reaction to consumers with allergy or severe sensitivity to milk. However, the company has not received any reports of illnesses or reactions related to the products.



New Capstone distributed the ReStructure Vanilla Protein Powder through its RnAReSet.com website from October 21, 2019 through January 8, 2020. They were shipped across the nation directly to consumers through an eCommerce website.



The consumers are urged to return the recalled products to New Capstone for a full refund.



The FDA also announced Tuesday a recall by supermarket chain Whole Foods Market, owned by e-commerce giant Amazon, of select Green Chile Chicken Tamales across 24 states due to the presence of undeclared milk.



Choice Products USA, LLC in late February had recalled Peanut Butter Cookie Dough as milk chocolate chips contain undeclared milk.



