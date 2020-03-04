The European Commission today officially presented its Green Deal bill. Though the law has been welcomed in principle by environmental organizations, the provisions are not seen to be ambitious or concrete enough - and 12 EU member states already want to speed up decarbonization.From pv magazine Germany. The EU has outlined the trade bloc's future course on climate protection with its "European Green Deal", which the European Commission announced today. "With this act, the goal of a climate-neutral economy and society in Europe by 2050, as enshrined in the European Green Deal, will be laid down ...

