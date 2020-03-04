Solei Systems, Inc.: CareClix Expansion to Latin America: Announcing CareClix Chile

ALEXANDRIA, VA / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2020 / Solei Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK:SOLI) announces that CareClix, Inc., an industry leader in telemedicine is expanding its operations into Chile. "CareClix Chile" represents the company's expansion into Chile through formal agreements with local companies designed to serve both public and private healthcare sectors in Chile. The company announced today the signing of a formal agreement with MC2 SALUD - HEALTHCARE ADVISERS. CareClix continues to expand through strategic partnerships with local partners and providers to expand within carefully selected markets.

"Chile leads the LatAm region in mobile device ownership and internet speeds. This represents a critical factor for rapid telemedicine adoption. Chile also has a well-developed private healthcare system with top regional clinics and highly respected medical professionals who supplement a strong nationwide network of public hospitals. Combined, we believe this represents a high growth environment for telemedicine", said Josh Flood, President of CareClix.

CareClix specializes in empowering medical providers through robust telemedicine software and access to

its extensive US physician and medical specialists' network. Working with MC2 SALUD's existing Chilean medical provider network for primary and specialists care visits, CareClix Chile offers significant potential to improve the population's access to quality treatment in real-time. This strategic expansion into Chile can provide potentially thousands of Chilean medical professionals the power of CareClix telemedicine to improve care outcomes and patient satisfaction.

Rafael Caviedes, co-founder and partner of MC2 SALUD - HEALTHCARE ADVISERS said, "I am thrilled to work with CareClix in Chile to introduce the next evolution of virtual healthcare to the population as a whole, i.e. creating access to quality specialist attention even in the country's remotest regions. Telemedicine is the best way, in my view, to deliver the highest possible quality of virtual care." Rafael's partner and co-founder, Jonathan Callund, also commented, "CareClix has the proven track record and a Spanish-language solution needed. I expect to have a great impact on both the private and public healthcare sectors in Chile and possibly other markets in LatAm."

About CareClix, Inc.

CareClix is a leading telemedicine solutions firm that provides software applications and a multispecialty medical network to a wide variety of health care services stakeholders. CareClix's suite of services is revolutionizing the way hospitals, doctors, and clinical care providers can interact with an increasing number of patients. CareClix Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Solei Systems Inc. (OTCPINK:SOLI). Learn more about CareClix by visiting our website: www.careclix.com.

About MC2 SALUD - HEALTHCARE ADVISERS

MC2 SALUD has been set up to provide technology solutions to the Chilean private and public health sector. Hitherto, Rafael Caviedes was Director of FONASA (the National Health Fund) and until recently President of the ASOCIACIÓN DE ISAPRES, the private healthcare sector delivering insured programs to over 3 million Chileans. Jonathan Callund, with 30+ years as a leader in the development of employee benefits in Chile, has a career in healthcare and pensions, working with multinationals and providers throughout Latin America. He has also held positions in AIG and IFC/World Bank, developing corporate and retail business in the region.

About Solei

Solei Systems, Inc. is a fully reporting, fully audited public holding company in the health and wellness field with its primary focus on telemedicine. Currently, Solei Systems, Inc is comprised of two wholly-owned subsidiaries: CareClix, Inc. and Clinical & Herbal Innovations, Inc: www.soleihealth.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of Solei Systems Inc, and its wholly-owned subsidiary CareClix, Inc. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified using forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although Solei Systems, Inc believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Solei Systems, Inc's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Solei's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to Solei Systems or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

