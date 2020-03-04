Decision Diagnostics Corp.: DECN Fills in the Gaps, Adds to Knowledge Base for its GenViro Coronavirus (Covid19) Multi-Dimensional Diagnostic Methodology Announced March 2

GenViroTM Anticipated to be Commercial Ready in Summer 2020, Advanced Development Taking Place at "Ground Zero" in Daegu, Korea, Cost Per Screen Set at $4.95, Unique Reporting Method to be Used

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2020 / Decision Diagnostics Corp. (OTC PINK:DECN) is an 18-year old, diabetes-focused bio-technology development firm, manufacturer, quality plan administrator, FDA registered medical device customer support organization, and exclusive worldwide sales and regulatory process agent for the GenUltimate! ("Sunshine") diabetes test strip, its GenAccord! systems for the uninsured and under-insured, its GenChoice! ("Ladybug") test strip now in the later stages of FDA 510(k) prosecution, and its GenUltimate Precis products manufactured for International markets.

On March 3, 2020, in a break-through discussed then for the first time, DECN announced the introduction of its new screening methodology for the Coronavirus (covid19). This innovative, precise and cost effective product is timely, simple to use, and most importantly will be commercial ready in the late summer of 2020. This is the second of a planned three discussions covering the revolutionary DECN GenViro screening diagnostic for the Coronavirus (covid19) and other infectious disease states.

Keith Berman, CEO of DECN commented, "GenViro for the Coronavirus (covid19) began as an outgrowth of our GenUltimate TBG product line. What makes the testing for the Coronavirus possible, and the GenUltimate TBG special, is the company's Impedance measurement technology.

https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fmicb.2015.00940/full

While infectious disease testing and management has not previously been a part of our business model, we seized on this "do good" opportunity because our "Gen" line of products are and have been manufactured since 2016 in what is ground zero for Coronavirus (covid19) in Daegu, Korea. The company will have available samples of the blood of those previously infected available for testing as the company quickly converts its GenUltimate TBG methods and Precise meter, into a precise infectious disease testing device for the screening for Coronavirus."

In addition, the company has also just introduced its GenExpidient! Universal Translator for bio-sensor devices of different manufacture. Pictured above, this device allows for a disposable screening method while testing for Coronavirus, lessening the need to cleanse, disinfect and sanitize the meter (reading device). With the completion of the company's Precise meter in late February, there is no need to develop instrumentation to read the answers from the diagnostic itself. Development of "hardware" always adds time to a major development project. But not here.

Mr. Berman concluded, "I again want to reiterate that the development of our Coronavirus screening method is not a cure or a vaccine for this virus. That is not to infer that unexpected clever and useful features are not built into our Coronavirus screening solution. For example, not only will the screening device provide the expected NEGATIVE or POSITIVE result (answer), but with each result provided, the answer will be accompanied by a probability statistic that will allow the user to determine the probability that the POSITIVE or NEGATIVE reported by the system may be a false rendering -- a false POSITIVE or a false NEGATIVE."

Decision Diagnostics Corp. is the leading manufacturer and worldwide distributor of diabetic test strips engineered to operate on legacy glucose meters. DECN's products are designed to operate efficiently and less expensively on certain glucose meters already in use by almost 7.5 million diabetics worldwide. With new inspired technology diabetic test strips already in the final stages of development, DECN products compete on a worldwide scale with legacy manufacturers currently selling to 71+ percent of a $15+ billion at-home testing market. The company's GenUltimate TBG product is not yet available for sale in the United States or Puerto Rico but is for sale in select International markets since late February 2020.

This release contains the company's forward-looking statements which are based on management's current expectations and assumptions as of March 3, 2020, regarding the company's business and performance, its prospects, current factors, the economy, and other future conditions and forecasts of future events, circumstances, and results.

