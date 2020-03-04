The global PCR system for food diagnostics market is poised to grow by USD 833.14 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

The market is driven by the rising foodborne illnesses. In addition, the advances in the PCR system are anticipated to boost the growth of the PCR system for food diagnostics market.

Every year, nearly 48 million people across the world become sick due to foodborne illness. Out of this, around 128,000 are hospitalized and about 3,000 cases result in death. Hence, it is imperative for F&B manufacturing companies to have robust food safety testing products to prevent the market launch of unsafe or potentially lethal food products. This has increased the demand for food diagnostics systems such as PCR to check for the presence of microorganisms or human pathogens such as Salmonella, E. coli, and Listeria. These factors are crucial in driving the growth of the market.

Major Five PCR System for Food Diagnostics Market Companies:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc. operates its business through segments such as Life sciences and applied markets, Diagnostics and genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The company offers real-time PCR kits, real-time PCR instruments and software, real-time PCR master mix reagents, and others.

bioMérieux SA

bioMérieux SA operates its business through the Vitro diagnostics segment. GENE-UP and Ceeram Tools are the key products offered by the company.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. operates its business through segments such as Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. iQ-Check Cronobacter spp. PCR Detection Kit, iQ-Check E.coli O157:H7 PCR Detection Kit, and iQ Check Listeria spp. PCR Detection Kit are the key products offered by the company.

BIOTECON Diagnostics GmbH

BIOTECON Diagnostics GmbH operates its business through segments such as Kits and Instruments. foodproof Brucella Detection Kit and foodproof Cronobacter Detection LyoKit are the key products offered by the company.

Danaher Corp.

Danaher Corp. operates its business through segments such as Life Sciences, Diagnostics, Dental, and Environmental Applied Sciences. GeneXpert System Technology is the key offering of the company.

PCR System for Food Diagnostics Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Consumables

Instruments

PCR System for Food Diagnostics Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

