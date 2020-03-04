Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 04.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DXZH ISIN: FR0013280286 Ticker-Symbol: EYWN 
Tradegate
04.03.20
15:27 Uhr
83,35 Euro
+0,60
+0,73 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
BIOMERIEUX Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIOMERIEUX 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
83,15
83,30
15:38
83,15
83,25
15:37
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC73,40+0,91 %
BIOMERIEUX83,35+0,73 %