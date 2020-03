Coal producer SESM is planning a 10 MW off-grid hybrid solar plant in South Sumatra. A palm oil producer will buy the solar electricity generated under a 20-year power purchase agreement. Reach contract agreement SESM-Golden Blossom Sumatera for 10.5 MW hybrid solar PV power plant South Sumatera pic.twitter.com/2ZSr1NoVn6 - Sumber Energy (@SumberEnergy) February 27, 2020 With that tweet, Indonesian mining, trading, and energy company PT Sumber Energi Sukses Makmur (SESM) announced plans for a 10.5 MW hybrid solar plant in South Sumatra which will sell power to palm oil provider PT Golden Blossom ...

