Mittwoch, 04.03.2020

PR Newswire
04.03.2020 | 15:40
LONDON AND ASSOCIATED PROPERTIES PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON AND ASSOCIATED PROPERTIES PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, March 4

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

04 March 2020

London & Associated Properties PLC ("LAP" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Company has today been notified that on 24 February 2020, Mr Clive Parritt (a non-executive director of the Company), sold 10,810 ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") for a consideration of 20p per Ordinary Share. He then purchased for his personal ISA account 10,810 ordinary shares of 10 pence each for a consideration of 20p per Ordinary Share ("the Transactions")

Following the Transactions Mr Clive Parritt and his family's holding remains unchanged at 36,168 shares in the company representing 0.04% of the issued share capital net of Treasury shares.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further details of the Transactions.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameMr Clive Parritt
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Mr Clive Parritt is a non-executive director of the Company
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameLondon & Associated Properties PLC
b)LEI
213800GLCG54Q578EX51
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")

GB0001012045
b)Nature of the transactionsSale of Ordinary Shares by Mr Clive Parritt and subsequent purchase of Ordinary Shares into his personal ISA account. As a result of the Transactions his family holdings remain the same.



c)


Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)

20p per share - sale


20p per share - purchase
10,810 Ordinary Shares

10,810 Ordinary Shares
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A
e)Date of the transaction24/02/2020
f)Place of the transaction
LSE

Contact: Jonathan Mintz, Company Secretary 020 7415 5000

© 2020 PR Newswire