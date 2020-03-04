LONDON AND ASSOCIATED PROPERTIES PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, March 4
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
04 March 2020
London & Associated Properties PLC ("LAP" or the "Company")
Director/PDMR Shareholding
The Company has today been notified that on 24 February 2020, Mr Clive Parritt (a non-executive director of the Company), sold 10,810 ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") for a consideration of 20p per Ordinary Share. He then purchased for his personal ISA account 10,810 ordinary shares of 10 pence each for a consideration of 20p per Ordinary Share ("the Transactions")
Following the Transactions Mr Clive Parritt and his family's holding remains unchanged at 36,168 shares in the company representing 0.04% of the issued share capital net of Treasury shares.
The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further details of the Transactions.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Mr Clive Parritt
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Mr Clive Parritt is a non-executive director of the Company
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|London & Associated Properties PLC
|b)
|LEI
|213800GLCG54Q578EX51
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")
GB0001012045
|b)
|Nature of the transactions
|Sale of Ordinary Shares by Mr Clive Parritt and subsequent purchase of Ordinary Shares into his personal ISA account. As a result of the Transactions his family holdings remain the same.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|24/02/2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|LSE
Contact: Jonathan Mintz, Company Secretary 020 7415 5000