The "Litigation-Proofing and Proving your Patent Claims" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This seminar provides a comprehensive overview of the principles of patent claim interpretation in the USA, UK and Germany.

The law and interpretation of patent claims vary widely in different jurisdictions. Therefore, understanding how patent claims are interpreted in different regions is essential when trying to prove patent infringement and validity in order to protect an organisation's primary assets. This course has been specifically designed for all patent professionals doing business in a complex multi-jurisdictional environment.

The programme, presented by our expert speaker faculty, will include fact-based scenarios and case examples, with comparisons of the USA, UK and German approaches to claim construction and validity determination. The speakers will provide recommendations for both litigating patents and preparing patent applications to the best advantage.

Attending this course will provide the perfect opportunity for interaction with experts, as well as other like-minded participants. It will also provide the perfect forum for discussing any issues of particular concern in relation to patent construction.

This intensive one-day seminar will:

Explain how your patent claims will be construed in Germany, UK and USA

Highlight the divergent methods employed in the three jurisdictions to interpret similar claim language

Rationalise the disparate effect of the doctrines of equivalents in the three jurisdictions

Compare the distinct litigation arguments and strategies that would be used in each of the three jurisdictions to construe similar claims

Illustrate the major claim interpretation approaches with interactive panel discussions of real-life cases

Agenda:

Patent claim construction generally

In the USA Inherent ambiguities of the all-elements rule Use of intrinsic and extrinsic evidence Counterintuitive interpretation of functional claims USPTO proceedings vs infringement litigation

In the UK Court's approach to the 'normal' interpretation of the claims and the (wider) scope of protection under the UK doctrine of equivalents Accepted principles of claim construction (Virgin Atlantic) The approach taken to parameters, numerals and specific claim form

In Germany Literal infringement and 'functional' interpretation Can 'functional' interpretation result in construction 'below' the wording? Numerals and literal infringement



Doctrines of equivalents and purposive construction

In the USA Sub-tests for determining equivalents Counterweights to 'equivalence' Vitiation Unintended disavowal Prosecution history estoppel and its variants

In the UK The groundbreaking judgement in Actavis vs Lilly Does a 'variant' vary from the invention in an immaterial way? Or achieve substantially the same result in the same way? Compliance with EPC Article 69 and Protocol UK court's willingness to refer to EPO prosecution history

In Germany The Schneidmesser questions Relevance of Pemetrexed Has the scope of protection become broader again? Relevance of prosecution history



Arguments and strategy: how to maximise the likelihood of a finding of infringement at each phase of a patent litigations

Pleadings (Germany, UK, USA)

Disclosure (UK, USA)

Expert evidence (UK, USA)

Trial (Germany, UK, USA)

Comparative case studies

Presentations of real-life case studies with interactive panel discussions explaining the often dissimilar approaches that were or would be taken in the three jurisdictions for interpreting specific claims

Speakers:

William Cook

PartnerMarks Clerk Solicitors

Ulrich Blumenroeder

Partner

Grnecker, Kinkeldey, Stockmair Schwanhäusser

Bradley Hulbert

Founding Partner, McDonnell Boehnen Hulbert Berghoff LLP

