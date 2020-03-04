UserReplay's New Platform Delivers Active CX

ATLANTA, GA, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The next generation CX Analytics Platform from UserReplay provides Active CX. Active CX not only makes getting to the high-value digital frustrations quicker but also helps teams to dynamically improve user experience through Machine Learning triggered automations.

The Active CX journey starts with the recording and analysis of every digital customer interaction. These sessions are intelligently grouped into smart segments through machine learning and then alerts trigger automated actions in support of conversation or customer experience.

"UserReplay is known for delivering the best CX data set in the business. We now want to supercharge that dataset and democratise access to ML driven intelligence by providing out-the-box, high value, ML segments to the widest audience possible." Ruth Peters, CEO, UserReplay

Some of our Machine Learning Smart Segments are:

Propensity to Convert - Intelligently analyze each session likelihood to result in a purchase.

High Value Churn - Groups together high monetary value sessions with a high likelihood to leave the site without a purchase.

Lookalike Sessions - Groups together sessions with similar characteristics. Helps to quantify the impact of any given user struggle.

Struggle - Customers who struggled to complete their online transaction.

Repeated Steps - Customers who got stuck and ended up repeating steps over and over.

High Value - High value customers who didn't convert.

At the heart of the new UserReplay is the ability for digital and product teams to search and visualize all customer experience data instantly. From flexible dashboards and visualizations to advanced alerting for specific CX issues.

"UserReplay analyzes an unbelievable amount of data on behalf of our customers. Now - we're helping them put that data to work by taking the leg work out of implementing machine learning and flexible dashboards. Leveraging all that intelligence through powerful search to trigger advanced automations that improve every customer's experience in real time." James Wood, Chief Product Officer, UserReplay

To learn more simply head to UserReplay.com and sign up for a demo www.userreplay.com

About UserReplay

UserReplay's Customer Experience platform moves beyond reactive analytics that rely on human intervention to provide Active CX. Active CX leverages rich customer data and machine learning to trigger struggle and opportunity automations that are focused on increasing conversion.

Machine learning is at the very heart of the platform, surfacing smart segments of visitors that product, technical and ecommerce teams need to know about. Session replay helps teams visualize the issue and real-time monetization and ROI dashboards provide impact reports.

UserReplay works with a diverse range of clients from travel, finance and retail that includes Millipore Sigma, Crutchfield, NCL, dnata, Market America, RoomsToGo, BT, Vegas, Container Store, SSFCU and Papa Johns.

