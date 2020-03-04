Researchers applied rough set theory to rank some of the most commonly used battery chemistries according to parameters deemed important for grid-level storage applications. The team gave a score in each category and determined a winner, and it isn't lithium-ion.The battery in a combustion engine car is usually a lead-acid battery, while the battery in a laptop is a lithium-ion battery. The different battery types offer unique advantages and disadvantages that make them more or less suitable for a particular application, which is why the industry prefers using one type over another in these examples. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...